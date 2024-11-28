Empowering Rochester Together Support Marcus C W

"Together, We Can Build a Brighter Future."





Dear Supporters & Team Marcus,

Marcus C. Williams has dedicated his life to empowering the people of Rochester, New York, through a unique blend of community engagement, civic education, and Christian evangelism. His mission is grounded in the belief that every person deserves the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their circumstances.

Through initiatives like teaching free community classes on the Declaration of Independence, civic engagement, and financial literacy, Marcus equips individuals with the tools to take charge of their futures. His street evangelism brings hope and spiritual healing to those often overlooked, offering free Bibles and encouragement.

Now, Marcus is expanding his vision with the creation of the HWD Program under the Rhema Institute. The HWD Program focuses on the Health, Wealth, and Development of youth and young adults, fostering mental and emotional resilience, financial literacy, and the belief that anyone can rise above their challenges.

But Marcus can’t do this alone. Your support is essential to help him sustain his efforts and take his mission to the next level.

Why Your Support Matters

To continue this work, we need to raise $2,575 each month to cover Marcus’s essential living expenses, transportation, and ongoing program development. This amount ensures we meet our needs while also covering platform fees of 2.7% (approximately $69.53 per month).

Every dollar you give will directly impact Marcus’s ability to:

Expand Civic Education: Offering free seminars on civic engagement and the principles of freedom, justice, and equality.

Build the HWD Program : Providing young people with tools to build emotional resilience, financial independence, and self-belief.

Continue Community Evangelism: Spreading faith and hope through street ministry and free resources.

Advocate for Justice Reform: Campaigning to fix laws like Bail Reform and Raise the Age that have negatively impacted our community.

Your contributions will also empower Marcus to dedicate more time and resources to these initiatives without interruption.

Every Contribution Counts

Your generosity doesn’t just support Marcus—it uplifts an entire community. Every donation empowers someone to break free from the cycle of hopelessness, learn how to build generational wealth, and find the strength to overcome adversity.

Let’s come together to create a Rochester where every person can dream bigger, rise higher, and reach further.

Whether you can give $10, $50, or $500, every gift makes a difference. With your help, we can reach our monthly goal of $2,575 and continue this life-changing work.

"Stand Up, Speak Up & Don’t Shut Up! Take Action!"

Thank you for believing in this mission. Together, we can create real change.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Marcus C. Williams





Donation Tiers (Optional to Include):

Supporter of Hope ($25): A personal thank-you from Marcus.

Builder of Change ($100): A recognition mention in campaign newsletters.