GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Marcus Lemonis and the Lady Angels

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDa Sey

Marcus Lemonis and the Lady Angels

We are overwhelmed with gratitude after entrepreneur and philanthropist, Marcus Lemonis, publicly stepped up to sponsor our 10U softball team — the Lady Angels


This is a special group of 10–11 year old girls in west Texas who were not chosen during tryouts. Coach Ben, who has a niece in the program, stepped up when no one else would, so these girls could play. With his help, what started as a collection of mostly first-time players (some who didn’t even know all the rules) has turned into a strong team! They are full of heart, support each other, and have achieved real growth. Our record wasn’t perfect, but the girls just keep getting better! Three nights ago…the last regular game of the season, we WON against the top rated team in the league 17-9! It was so fun! These amazing girls fielding the ball, throwing to first! “Out!” The parents were screaming! The girls celebrating and all smiles! Finally getting base hits! Adults screaming “run!” Moms and dads jumping up and down as these little girls slid into home! This is what it’s all about…building their confidence and creating pathways and opportunities for these amazing girls. Watching them grow this season has been such a blessing to me and our family.


What makes this all the sweeter for me, and the reason I’m trying to fundraise is because our daughter, who is on the team, had a rough start in life. She was born at 23 weeks —a severe preemie who spent 103 days in the NICU. She spent her first two years in quarantine. She couldn’t walk without intense therapy. She missed all her benchmarks. Eventually, she caught up, but…Because of all she has been through, she is not the strongest runner. Her hand/eye coordination is not always perfect. But, despite her challenges, these girls have done nothing but encourage her. No bullying, no harsh words, just love. And now she is thriving as the catcher! It warms my heart to hear the other parents cheering for my girl. We cheer for all these girls because they deserve it. They are remarkable.


But…the league has a rule that prevents these girls from staying together for next season, which means none of them will get to play together again. The only exception is if they form a travel/club team, but the costs to form and enter tournaments is high and we didn’t know how we would do it.


Then God stepped in and connected me with Marcus Lemonis. Thanks to Marcus responding to my ask, we’re now forming as a club/travel team so these girls can stay together! He is covering the major team expenses (tournament team entry fees, uniforms, equipment, insurance, etc.).


We’re now raising funds for one last piece: Player registration scholarships. Each girl’s registration fees for the upcoming season is about $125 per tournament and our goal is four tournaments ($500 each). We have some low-income families on the team, and we want to make sure every girl can stay on the roster without financial stress.100% of the money raised will go directly to player registration fees, so no one has to miss out. If we exceed the goal, all extra funds will go towards the next season as our goal is to keep these girls together into high school.


Please give the girls some encouraging words. I will read them all and get them to our girls to continue to support them and build their confidence.


Please share. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of this great country than by helping these girls! This is what America is all about. The underdog story…the grit and determination…the love of community…and the hope in these girls.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you!


Emma’s Mom


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,070 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve