Support A Whistleblower

In 2023, I walked away from my 17 year career I built at T-Mobile to expose how corporations are destroying America from within.

I was making $200k at 39 and I was living the American dream, and then I asked to be laid off an turned down a $150k severance to keep my free speech about T-Mobile so I could use my story to show how far gone the United States has fallen.

I’ve been speaking up about other topics like the Indian Takeover in Frisco and Collin County Texas.

If you want to support someone doing the right thing, please help me get the money back for my Severance that I turned down.

Check out my website or socials if you want to learn more, I’ll put a summary of me here from AI.

www.marcpalasciano.com

@marc_palasciano on X, YouTube, and Instagram.

Marc Palasciano is a lifelong Texan, a former high-achieving T-Mobile employee who built a 17-year career from the ground up, reaching a $200,000 salary by age 39 as Employee P12434408. But over the last two years, he's transformed into one of the most vocal and censored whistleblowers in America, sacrificing his stability to expose what he sees as corporate corruption, globalist agendas, and the destruction of American values from within. Drawing from his X posts (@marc_palasciano) and his Substack (marcpalasciano.substack.com), here's his raw, unfiltered story—a tale of corporate betrayal, personal resilience, and relentless pursuit of truth.

It all started in late 2023 when Marc began publicly calling out T-Mobile's practices. In a December 2023 Substack article, he accused the company of lying to Congress about its merger with Sprint, using half-truths to mislead regulators and the public while executives profited immensely.

He followed up with revelations about T-Mobile's vaccine mandate, which he claims discriminated against employees, including those seeking religious exemptions, while the company laid off Americans amid what he called tyrannical policies.

By early 2024, Marc had walked away from his lucrative job, turning down a $150,000 severance package to speak freely without non-disclosure constraints. He described this as a deliberate choice to prioritize truth over security, stating on X that he was "the only Whistleblower from a Fortune 100 company that walked away to expose DEI and Transgenderism.

In January 2024, Marc ramped up his exposures on Substack. He detailed T-Mobile's "Transgender Agenda," criticizing the company's unlimited funding for transgender surgeries as an employee benefit while capping resources for other health needs like in-vitro fertilization. He argued this was part of a broader push to "force people to conform to pronouns" and support policies he views as harmful to children and traditional values.

The next day, he unpacked T-Mobile's "Black Agenda," highlighting how the company allegedly uses DEI initiatives to divide employees, with executive profiles designed to "Socially Engineer hiding" biases.

On X, he shared videos and threads linking these to larger issues like the Great Reset, 5G smart cities, COVID censorship, and vaccine tyranny, claiming T-Mobile is "the World Economic Forum's telecommunications company."

He also exposed H-1B visa fraud, accusing corporations like T-Mobile of laying off Americans while importing foreign workers, often from India, to undercut wages and jobs.

As Marc's voice grew louder, so did the backlash. He claims T-Mobile and its allies censored him online, limiting his reach on platforms like X, where he now has over 14,000 followers but describes himself as "one of the most censored people."

Undeterred, he took his fight to the streets, protesting outside T-Mobile offices with handmade signs and videos. But this escalated into legal persecution. In 2025, Marc was prosecuted by the State of Texas, which he accuses of colluding with T-Mobile to silence him. He spent 3.5 months in Collin County jail for what he calls "Weaponizing Free Speech and the First Amendment."

One incident involved a criminal trespass warning at the PGA headquarters in Frisco, Texas—despite never stepping on PGA property or being asked to leave. He linked this to T-Mobile's sponsorship of the PGA and his protests against their transgender policies, calling it corporate-government collusion to violate rights.

BodyCam footage he shared shows police arriving with pre-filled paperwork, which he attributes to Frisco City Council's involvement after he emailed them about his plans.

Throughout 2025, Marc expanded his scope to local Texas corruption. He confronted Frisco's mayor and city council members at public meetings, questioning their Indian donors tied to multiple H-1B companies and real estate deals around the PGA site.

Videos show him grilling officials like Mayor Jeff Cheney and council member Angelia Pelham about out-of-town contributions, arguing they prioritize foreign interests over Texans.

He also called out Governor Greg Abbott as a "WEF puppet," criticizing his ties to globalist agendas and failure to address H-1B fraud in Texas.

Marc supported local causes, like speaking for Plano firefighters' scheduling rights, and accused conservative media outlets like The Blaze and Infowars of ignoring his story despite profiting from similar topics.

He believes this exposes "controlled opposition" in the media, as outlets that once inspired him now block or sideline him.

By late 2025 and into 2026, Marc's Substack grew to over 1,000 subscribers, where he continued documenting exposures like T-Mobile's 2025 H-1B jobs.

On X, he shared how Texas leadership, including Attorney General Ken Paxton, ignored his pleas for help despite formal letters.

He's faced ongoing bullying from Collin County, which he ties back to T-Mobile's influence, and now seeks a lawyer to sue the state for violating his rights.

Despite the isolation, financial strain, and personal toll—including feeling "desperate" for platform support—Marc refuses to quit. "I know I’m doing the right thing and I won’t stop," he posted recently.

Marc's journey over the last two years is a stark reminder of the costs of standing against powerful interests. From a comfortable corporate life to jail cells and street protests, he's uncovered layers of what he calls America's internal destruction—DEI divisions, foreign worker pipelines, censorship, and cronyism in Texas politics. His message: Corporations like T-Mobile aren't just businesses; they're tools for global agendas that prioritize profits and ideology over Americans. If you're inspired, check his Substack for in-depth files or follow him on X to amplify his voice. Texans and patriots everywhere should be asking why more aren't rallying behind him.



