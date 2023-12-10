Marco Polo Legal Fund

Thank you for helping us fight back as we are being subjected to egregious lawfare [SLAPPs, Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation] by associates of the corrupt U.S. pResident—all because we told the truth about the contents of the Biden Laptop. Given Marco Polo's 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, your contribution to our legal fund is tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by U.S. law; our EIN is 92-2605979.

Please watch the background video above about the lawsuits brought by Hunter Biden & his corrupt bankroller. You can get updates at our website & the court docket.

Updates

Update #1 - A Preliminary Victory (with costs)

December 10th, 2023

Please read the following article on our website: Lawfare Update.

^ We won partially in the initial ruling of the SLAPP filed against Marco Polo by Hunter Biden's corrupt bankroller & attorney, Kevin Morris. But getting to this point came at a significant cost; please help us fight this SLAPP through appeal and win on all causes of action. 

Update Update #1 - A Preliminary Victory (with costs) Image

