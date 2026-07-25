Marco Segovia - Medical & Family Support

July 2023: Marco becomes a Father.





November 2023: Marco becomes quite ill, is rushed to the hospital, and finds out that he has Leukemia.





June 2026: Baby is about to turn 3 years old. Carolyn (his wife) has not been able to return to work since baby was born between caring for baby and being there to lead all the efforts supporting Marco’s care.





As of today (June 8, 2026), Marco is in ICU, intubated, sedated, and temporarily paralyzed as he fights to regain function of his respiratory system and resume treatment.





As Carolyn continues to remain steadfast and present by his side, we can only imagine the weight and cost of daily necessities: gas, food, meals on the go, bills, etc. Not to mention, having a toddler in tow through it all.





We gather in prayer and supplication for a complete healing and recovery for this Husband and Father. We pray for strength, patience and wisdom for Carolyn to continue alongside her little family and face upcoming decisions full of faith and trust in God’s plan. With all humility, if you feel a desire to help them get though the next few weeks and months, a donation of any amount would be an immense blessing.





Thank you in advance for holding up Marco, Carolyn, and Evelina in prayer and for any assistance you may offer them. May your generosity return to you and yours ten-fold.





—Organized by Adriana Vargas

(Long- time friend of Marco & Carolyn. Carolyn’s permission was granted to create and share this post.)