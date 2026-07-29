Marching for Jesus Parade Ministry

Our Story: A Mission on the Move

Hello and thank you for visiting our campaign!

If you’ve attended a parade in Northern California or Southern Oregon, you might have seen a peculiar sight: a vehicle transformed into a beacon of faith. Adorned with a giant cross, vibrant lights, and powerful scripture, our "Jesus Float" is more than just a parade entry—it is a mobile ministry designed to bring the message of hope and the love of Christ to the streets.

What We Do

We participate in local parades throughout the region to share the Gospel in a high-energy, joyful way. As we drive the route, we fill the air with:

Praise and Worship Music: Setting an atmosphere of joy and celebration. Visible Scripture: Sharing the Word of God through bold, beautiful decorations. The Message of the Cross: Keeping the focus on the heart of our faith.

Our goal is simple: to be a light in the darkness and a reminder to every family on the curb that they are loved and seen by God.

Why We Need Your Support

Maintaining a vehicle of this size and keeping it parade-ready involves significant ongoing costs. As we look to expand our reach to even more cities across the region, your donations will go directly toward:

Vehicle Maintenance & Fuel: Covering the travel costs to get the float to different communities. Upgraded Lighting & Decor: Ensuring the message is bright and clear, even during evening parades. Audio Equipment: Maintaining the sound system that carries our worship music to the crowds. Outreach Materials: Purchasing small items (like bible tracts cards and treats) to hand out to parade-goers.

Join the Mission

Whether it’s $5 or $50, every gift helps us keep the engine running and the lights shining. If you aren't able to give financially, we would cherish your prayers for safety on the road and for the hearts of those who see the float.

Help us lift high the cross in our community!

"Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house." — Matthew 5:15



