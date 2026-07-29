GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Marche de santé et fraternité juillet 2026

Goal$5,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created bylouange MAYUNGA

Marche de santé et fraternité juillet 2026

JADP VISION est une initiative de jeunes engagés dans la parole de Dieu, dédiée à l’épanouissement de la jeunesse. Notre mission est d’inspirer, d’unir et d’impacter positivement notre génération à travers des actions concrètes, des événements de qualité et des activités favorisant le développement personnel, spirituel et le bien-être.

À travers nos différentes initiatives, nous créons des espaces d’échange, de sensibilisation et de mobilisation qui permettent aux jeunes de devenir des acteurs de changement au sein de leur communauté.

Notre besoin

Pour la réalisation de notre prochaine Marche de Santé, nous recherchons un soutien financier de 5000 USD. Cette activité vise à sensibiliser les jeunes à l’importance de l’activité physique, de la prévention sanitaire et de l’adoption d’un mode de vie sain.

Utilisation des fonds

Les fonds collectés seront utilisés pour couvrir les dépenses liées à l’organisation de l’événement, notamment :

  1. Communication et promotion de l’activité ;
  2. Équipements et matériels nécessaires ;
  3. Transport et logistique ;
  4. Hydratation et collations pour les participants ;
  5. Sécurité et encadrement ;
  6. Dispositif sanitaire, premiers secours et assistance médicale ;
  7. Supports visuels et identification des participants.

Impact attendu

Cette marche de santé permettra de mobiliser entre 100 et 300 jeunes autour d’une activité citoyenne, sportive et éducative. Elle contribuera à :

  1. Promouvoir un mode de vie sain et actif ;
  2. Sensibiliser la jeunesse aux bonnes pratiques de santé ;
  3. Renforcer les liens sociaux et l’esprit de solidarité ;
  4. Encourager l’engagement des jeunes dans des initiatives positives et porteuses de valeurs.

Résultats et témoignages

Les activités précédemment organisées par JADP VISION ont déjà rassemblé plus de 250 jeunes participants, avec des retours très encourageants de la communauté.

« Les activités de JADP VISION nous motivent à rester actifs, unis et engagés dans des actions qui ont un impact positif sur notre vie et notre environnement. » – Participant
« Grâce aux initiatives de JADP VISION, plusieurs jeunes ont découvert l’importance de prendre soin de leur santé physique, mentale et spirituelle. » – Membre de la communauté

En soutenant cette initiative, vous contribuez directement à l’épanouissement d’une jeunesse dynamique, responsable et porteuse d’espoir pour l’avenir.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve