Marcell Greer Shooting Accident

Marcell Greer is a 23-year-old whose life changed in an instant after a tragic shooting accident 05/11 Monday night that resulted in the loss of his eye and sever facial defects. What was once a normal day turned into a life-altering event that has brought physical, emotional, and financial challenges.

Marcell is now facing a long road to recovery. Along with adjusting to vision loss, he will need ongoing medical care, 2-3 surgeries depending on choice of prosthetics and rehabilitation to regain independence and adapt to daily life. These unexpected challenges have placed a heavy financial burden on him and his loved ones.

Despite everything, Marcell is determined to stay strong and move forward. He is focused on healing, rebuilding his life, and not letting this tragedy define his future. But he can’t do it alone.

We are asking for your support to help cover medical expenses, recovery costs, and everyday living needs during this difficult time. Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a real difference and help Marcell focus on healing instead of financial stress.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this page with others is just as meaningful and appreciated. Prayers are greatly appreciated at this time. If you are unable to give we understand and there is no obligation nor expectation!

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support.

Message from Marcell - I Thank you all for your support and prayers! God has been so great I have been blessed with an amazing surgical team, pt and speech. I have been loved and supported in every way needed. If you would like an update please reach out to me I Would be glade to inform anyone of how it’s going in my journey!