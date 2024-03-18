Campaign Image

Medical Bills

Goal:

 USD $7,200

Raised:

 USD $3,677

Campaign created by Jeffrey Maples

Campaign funds will be received by Jeffrey Maples

This year, our family was hit with several unexpected medical expenses, including my wife's surgery and my daughter's upcoming MRI for her congenital heart defect. We hope to try to offset the costs by crowdfunding.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

margaret Davis
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

Merry Christmas to the family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Brother Tom
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Glad to help

Denise Stafford
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Yancy Busby
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Carolyn
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your family in regard to these medical needs. I thank you for your ministry for the Lord. It is a blessing.

Mag
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

God is watching over you by night and by day.

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

D Rowe
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

May God bless you and your family.

Marha West
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I'll be praying for you and your family, Jeff. I've been so blessed by your ministry (TD) over the years. God bless you as you boldly stand up for the Truth.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Thanks for the well-written articles!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Bless you and yours.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

To God goes the Glory. God Bless them as he recovers. Amen

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

May our God continue to bless. you in the work He has given you

Carolyn
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless you and your family Jeff. I appreciate you and your illuminating work very much.

Sharon
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Jeff May God bless you and your loved ones.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

I’m so sorry to read what your family is going through! Thank you for all the Truth you bring through each word you type! You are a hero to so many! God bless!

