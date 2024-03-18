Medical Bills

Goal:
USD $7,200
Raised:
USD $3,677
Campaign funds will be received by Jeffrey Maples
This year, our family was hit with several unexpected medical expenses, including my wife's surgery and my daughter's upcoming MRI for her congenital heart defect. We hope to try to offset the costs by crowdfunding.
Merry Christmas to the family.
Glad to help
Praying for your family in regard to these medical needs. I thank you for your ministry for the Lord. It is a blessing.
God is watching over you by night and by day.
May God bless you and your family.
I'll be praying for you and your family, Jeff. I've been so blessed by your ministry (TD) over the years. God bless you as you boldly stand up for the Truth.
Thanks for the well-written articles!!!
Bless you and yours.
To God goes the Glory. God Bless them as he recovers. Amen
May our God continue to bless. you in the work He has given you
God bless you and your family Jeff. I appreciate you and your illuminating work very much.
Jeff May God bless you and your loved ones.
I’m so sorry to read what your family is going through! Thank you for all the Truth you bring through each word you type! You are a hero to so many! God bless!
