Manny Wedding Fund!

~Manuel Brizuela





Manuel has tirelessly and with great great joy filled effort shared the love of Jesus Christ everywhere he goes!





He is an amazing brother in Christ and an amazing translator with a pure servants heart.





He’s getting married in the next seven days. Let’s wrap this funding up quick.





FACTS:

Facts about Manny…





Grew up in an orphanage (GWP)

After a few rough seasons and being kicked out from orphanages and rehab centers, he gave his life to the Lord





Serving the Lord faithfully with Pastor Aleksey who never gave up on him, now Manny is a faithful and very loved youth leader at Hope for Nations church/ministries, He goes on mission trips to help with translating to Spanish for missionaries, he’s a preacher and evangelist, loves to be a part of kids ministry but Youth ministry is his main ministry.





That’s where Manny met Kimberly, serving together on worship team and Kimberly loves to share encouragement and prayer to the ladies and youth of the church.





Together they serve at Hope for nations church/ministries,