Manifesting a Space just for US and the Dark Arts

"For years, I’ve created these experiences in borrowed spaces — hotels with paper-thin walls, unreliable Airbnbs in questionable areas, judgmental hosts, nosy neighbors, constant cancellations... It's a world where privacy becomes a luxury and comfort uncertain. And all this within the shadows of an even bigger mystery — finding that perfect place to host unforgettable experiences for those who seek it. So often I felt like we were dancing in the dark; searching for spaces that could house our creativity, but never quite fitting into what they were built for. It's time for a change. A moment of hope and realization that this isn’t just about one person or space — it’s an entire community finding its place under the sun. This fundraiser is about building a permanent sanctuary ; a refined, intimate play space designed with intention, discretion, elegance, and control in mind. No more hiding our artistry within temporary rooms that were never built to hold it! This isn't just my dream anymore — it’s ours too. And so I invite you into this journey of creating an enchanting world where mystery lingers in the air, every detail feels deliberate...where those who enter can leave the outside world and its judgment at the door. I am calling upon each one of you to join hands with us; because together we are a force that defies borders and expectations. For just $10, $25 or even an amount in-between — every dollar counts! Your donation will help bring this vision to life. We don't have all the answers yet but imagine what magic can happen when we dare to believe? Let’s make history; let’s defy boundaries set by society and create a space where curiosity, adventure, and mystery reign supreme. Are you with us in making that dream come true? It doesn't matter if it takes $10 or all 50k - what matters most is the shared belief of creating something extraordinary for those who seek an escape from their ordinary lives! Thank you for believing in our vision and being part of this journey. Together, let’s break barriers and set new standards to redefine how we explore creativity and community!"