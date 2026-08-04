Supporting Mandy Jonas' Family Through Their Loss

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Amanda "Mandy" Long Jonas, a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished daughter, loyal friend, and faithful follower of Christ. Mandy passed on August 3, 2026, at the age of 49 after a nearly year-long battle with an aggressive form of cancer.





Mandy's family was the cornerstone of her world. She was blessed with an amazing partnership with her beloved husband Adam and an enduring love for their children. She leaves behind her husband and two precious children, Ryan (13) and Addison (11), whose lives were forever shaped by her unwavering love, kindness, and strength.





As her family begins to navigate life without her, we want to surround them with the same love and support that Mandy so generously gave to others. The funds raised through this memorial campaign will help ease the financial burdens ahead, including immediate household expenses, the children's future needs, and time for Adam to focus on his family as they grieve.





If you are able, please consider making a donation of any amount. Every gift, every prayer, and every message of encouragement is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to give financially, we ask that you keep their family in your prayers and share this page with others.





Thank you for helping us honor Mandy's life by caring for the family she loved so deeply.



