Funeral Fund for Manasa Tuituku

Raised:
USD $6,390
Campaign funds will be received by Naomi Tuituku
If you knew Manasa Tuituku, you’d know that he was one of the most humble people around. My dad was always more concerned with how he could give to others rather than what he had for himself. That selfless mentality was also in his end of life wishes. He always told my mom that he wanted the most basic options of everything when it came to his future funeral. We are so saddened that the time to honor his wishes is now upon us all too soon.
Unfortunately even the cheapest options for funerals are incredibly expensive. We know that times are tough for everyone, especially around the holidays. But if you are able to contribute a few dollars to the increasing costs of my dad’s funeral, we would so greatly appreciate it. Any amount helps as we are not needing anything fancy. We just want to lay my dad to rest as easily as possible.
Thank you so much for your consideration and God bless you all.
What a man of God Mr. Manasa was/is. May his memory continue to encourage & challenge us to follow after our King as Manasa did. May God Richly Bless your family's path as journey forward.
Sending love and light to your family.
We loved your dad so much. He always walked in the door at church with such a huge smile. That’s the way we will always remember him. Love and prayers for your family.
I remember Manasa and Rod working together at First Assembly.
We love the Tuituku family. So very sorry Manasa is gone.
When he looked at me I always knew he believed in me. Thank you for that Manasa. I was so encouraged by your presence and prayers. Grace and peace to you, Tuituku family. May you find Jesus nearer and nearer to your broken hearts, just like He promised…just like your dad and husband knew well. God bless you with a strong sense of His presence as you grieve. Love you guys.
Manasa was a gentle and humble spiritual giant with a big heart for the lost. Even little children were drawn to him. We love him and he will be sorely missed. To Christina and family, we are sorry for your loss and we will keep you all in our prayers.
Manasa blessed our lives. Until we meet again..
Manasseh was a gentle giant not only in physical stature, but as a man of God. Both Marla and I were blessed to experience his kind spirit and humble wisdom. Our prayers of comfort and healing for family members who have been grieving his departure.
So grateful for this kind, loving man. He will be missed.
Manasa was a very special person. He will be greatly missed, but so thankful we will see him again some day
Manasa is loved and a tremendous blessing. Thank you Lord for Manasa.
Blessings of peace and comfort to your family. Love, Carla
By all account Manassa was good man. He lived life well.
Many prayers and blessings to your family for God's comfort and peace. Manasa was a kind and loving man of God and he will be missed. He is watching and praying from the great cloud of witnesses and cheering you on.
How we loved Manasa, a man who blessed us all and reflected Jesus so thoroughly. We pray for Christine and the children that the Lord will provide favour, protection and provision for this and all their needs through out their life time.
