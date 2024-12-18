Funeral Fund for Manasa Tuituku

If you knew Manasa Tuituku, you’d know that he was one of the most humble people around. My dad was always more concerned with how he could give to others rather than what he had for himself. That selfless mentality was also in his end of life wishes. He always told my mom that he wanted the most basic options of everything when it came to his future funeral. We are so saddened that the time to honor his wishes is now upon us all too soon.

Unfortunately even the cheapest options for funerals are incredibly expensive. We know that times are tough for everyone, especially around the holidays. But if you are able to contribute a few dollars to the increasing costs of my dad’s funeral, we would so greatly appreciate it. Any amount helps as we are not needing anything fancy. We just want to lay my dad to rest as easily as possible.

Thank you so much for your consideration and God bless you all.