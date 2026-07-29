Man hit while riding bicycle needs help

Robert or “Beau” as his friends call him is a wonderful man that cares deeply for people and animals. He was riding his bicycle one day last month in Bonifay, Florida and looked before he tried to cross to the middle of the road to get to the other side. There were no cars coming but as soon as he started crossing over, he was hit by a truck and thrown off of his bicycle. He has severe injuries and has not been able to work since this happened. He does a lot of manual labor remodeling homes, etc.. Beau doesn’t own a car so he has been depending on friends to drive him back and forth to the doctor in Dothan and early morning surgery at the medical center. His rent is $1500 a month and he also has to buy food, etc.. Thank you to everyone that donates money and also a thank you to people that offer to pray for Beau.

With God helping him through each struggle on a daily basis, I know that this too shall pass.

Thank you