Help Mama Star Get to Burundi

Sister Elavie Ndura, lovingly known as Mama Star, will be travelling to her home country of Burundi in December 2024. She is going not just to visit family, but to take care of the needs of her elderly father. Certain medical supplies, particularly incontinence products, are not available in this country. As such, she flies annually to Burundi and must pay high fees to bring a year's worth of supplies with her. Please help us diffuse the cost of her plane ticket and expenses. Mama Star is an exceptionally hard working, intelligent and inspiring woman. She deserves to be able to get to Africa and back, help her family, and not have to worry about paying off a credit card when she gets home!

To tell you more about this amazing woman, Sister Ndura is a Professor of Education who has taught at many universities around the country. She currently offers workshops on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. Even though she already has several degrees, she is currently gaining another certification as an Executive Coach so she can teach these important skills to a broader audience, and better support her family in the US and Burundi. Mama Star is such a resilient person, and doesn't quickly ask for help. I've started this campaign for her so she can further her important work in the world without going into debt.

You can see one of her talks here: https://www.peacejusticestudies.org/video/elavie-ndura-educating-for-social-justice-and-peace-a-calling-and-a-journey/

If you'd like to read the story of her incredible journey, visit her website: https://bananatree.consulting/