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To Honor Mama Mary and her Legacy

Goal$200 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRebecca Mackert

Fundraiser funds will be received by Isaac Asare

To Honor Mama Mary and her Legacy

🌱💔 "A Mother's Love" 🙏

I remember the day Mama Mary left us, like it was yesterday. It was a sunny morning with the birds chirping loudly as if they were cheering her on. She had always been full of life—a vibrant spirit who loved to laugh and spread joy around every corner she turned. 😊🌞

But that fateful day brought an unexpected shock, something we never imagined would happen so soon. Mama Mary was hospitalized with a sudden illness. It felt like our world came crashing down. She had always been there for everyone else—supporting her family through thick and thin, offering comfort to those in need of love.

Now, faced with the heartbreaking reality that she's no longer here physically, we are struggling not just emotionally but practically too. The cost of Mama Mary's funeral is overwhelming my brother Isaac, who has been by her side during this difficult time. He needs all the support he can get right now to give their beloved mother a dignified farewell ceremony. 😥💸

I know it might seem like a small amount compared to some stories out there... but for us, in these moments of sorrow and helplessness—it's everything we need! Your contribution doesn't just cover the funeral costs; it ensures that Mama Mary’s legacy continues through Isaac. It sends a powerful message about love and compassion during one of life's most challenging times.

I can feel your hearts reaching out to us, already feeling part of our extended family here in GH. Let's keep this chain alive—show that humanity cares, especially when it matters the most! 😌💕

Please consider giving what you can. Every single penny counts and makes a huge difference in turning grief into hope for Isaac and Mama Mary’s memory lives on through all of us who loved her so deeply. 🇬🇭❤️

Remember, it's not just about the money; it's about coming together as humans when someone is down. Let's show our strength in numbers! Share this story if you believe every soul deserves a beautiful farewell. Every share counts too. 😊✨

With all my heart, Thank You 🙏

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