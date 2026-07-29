Malone Embryo Adoption Fund

The Malone family is pursuing embryo adoption again as they seek to grow their family and welcome another precious child into their home.

Adoption comes with significant financial costs, and this fundraiser is intended to help support them through that process.

***Important note***



Given the viral experience of a photo about their previous adoption, we ask that this campaign not be shared on social media. We would love for you to send this to people you think would be interested in praying and helping financially for the Malones as they prepare to welcome a little one into their home. Thank you so much for your love and support of our beloved friends.