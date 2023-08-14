Mallory On Mission

Hello! This GiveSendGo campaign is set up to give you the option of giving towards sending me on mission to Tokyo for at least six months beginning in December 2023. Since I do not have a visa yet, I will spend my first three months in Japan then I will fly out of the country for a few days either to South Korea or Thailand per Japan’s traveler policy. After that I will fly directly back to Tokyo for the following three months. Through this campaign you can sign up for monthly giving or you can use this campaign to give a one time gift. If you would like to be added to my prayer team or if you have any questions for me, please email me at mallorymontgomery18@gmail.com.

Thank you so much for your support!

Mallory Montgomery













*I will raise a total of 7 months of support. This will cover one extra month that will assist me as I transition to wherever the Lord would have me go next after the 6 months in Japan. This monthly rate as well as my travel expense budget may change as factors in my budget change throughout my time support raising.



