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Mallorie’s Missions

Monthly Goal$500 USD
Raised this month$40 USD

Fundraiser created byMallorie Richardson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mallorie Richardson

Mallorie’s Missions

For those who may not know me, missions has been on my heart for as long as I can remember. Since I was a teenager, I've had opportunities to serve in ministry through local outreach, children's ministry, mission trips, discipleship, and serving communities both in the United States and overseas, including Kenya. My heart has always been to share the love of Jesus, help people grow in their faith, and serve wherever God calls me.

Right now, I am in Colorado Springs attending a Discipleship Bible School (DBS) with YWAM. This season has been an incredible opportunity to go deeper into God's Word, grow in my relationship with Him, and continue preparing for long-term ministry. Through this experience, God has continued to confirm my calling to missions and discipleship.

Because of that, I have recently applied to join staff. If accepted, I will need to raise $1,000 per month in financial support. Right now, my goal is to build at least $500 per month in recurring support.

I understand that monthly giving isn't possible for everyone, and I never want anyone to feel pressured. What I would ask is that you prayerfully consider whether God might be inviting you to partner with me in this ministry. Whether it's $1 a day ($30 a month), $5 a month, $25 a month, or any other amount, every contribution makes a difference. Each gift helps make it possible for me to continue serving, discipling others, and sharing the Gospel with people who need to hear it.

Most importantly, I would greatly appreciate your prayers as I take this next step and seek God's direction for the future. I will also be home this summer and would be glad to share more about what God has been doing and give my testimony with anyone who would like to hear it. Thank you for believing in what God is doing and for considering being part of this journey with me.


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