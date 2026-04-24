Malawi Mission Trip 2026

Hey everyone, thank you for taking time to help grow the Kingdom of God. I am currently seeking help to fund my mission trip to Malawi in September of this year. I have recently changed careers seeking more opportunities to fulfill my purpose in ministry. With this change I have made funds are not as accessible as they used to be. I know that if it’s God’s will then it is God’s bill and he will get all the glory for the works that will be done in Malawi. I greatly appreciate your support through both prayer and finances. With inflation and elevated prices the trip will cost more than usual, but I know with your generosity as Kingdom Builders, we can make this trip possible together. Many people are unfortunately unable to make it in these trips but want to support and send people like myself to grow disciples throughout the world. Thank you again and God bless!!