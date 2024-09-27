Malaqii's Washington DC Trip For School

Hey everyone,

We are making this GiveSendGo to help Malaqii attend his class Washington DC trip for the 8th grade. Malaqii is 13, in the 8th grade and really into art, games, museums, and bugs. We recently received an email from the school with the information for the class Washington DC trip. I am making this to help fund a portion. The full amount needed is $2000. As a single-parent household coming up with large amounts of money can be very difficult. Malaqii would love to go on this trip because it grants him a history credit in his first year of high school and because we have never travelled out of the state. This would be an amazing learning experience for him.

They will visit the White House ( how cool!), the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial, the Washington Monument, and many other memorials and museums.

The trip includes Hotel Accommodations

• Transportation to &

from our destination,

and throughout the trip

• Meals

• Attractions & Activities

• Course Leader

• Academic Credit

• Discovery Journals

• Safety and Support

Family and friends any amount helps! We understand times are tough for everyone right now but seeing as its a once in a lifetime opportunity we are trying this avenue.







