Malachi needs surgery

My pet has an infection in his paw and he needs a surgery. I’m short on his surgery bill by $400, The vet won’t perform the surgery without the full deductible upfront. I’ve went through a few veterinarians. Malachi is getting worse by the day. Please help Malachi get better. Idk what else to do. He is an amazing sweet dog don’t know what to do without him. He is 5 years old. If he doesn’t have the surgery we will most definitely loose him. Please help