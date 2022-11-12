Making A Killing Docuseries

Goal:
My husband Tony was only 55 when he entered the hospital in Orlando, FL on 8/15/21 and was killed by the deadly hospital protocols on 9/9/21. He never came home.
He is not the only one. There are hundreds of thousands just like him.
The government incentivized hospitals to give their deadly protocols to patients. They have promoted death not health.
There are so many stories to tell about how our loved ones died - alone, no water/ice/food, made fun of, harvested organs without permission, threatened, pressured to use the protocol, belittled, refused medication, and were lied to.
I made my own documentary sharing my husbands story and 2 others. We have completed both Episodes 1 & 2, we are working on Episode 3.
We have more to tell. We want to make more of these films making a docuseries to share with the world.
These valuable people have died and they need their story told.
Can you help me?
Thank you to Derek Sanchez with Inspired Films who has partnered with me to create this series.
Making A Killing Trailer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ai0LSqPmUws
These horrors were common knowledge to those who ferreted their way around the web and saw it coming.. building. The nightmare deepened as those in power used their power to suppress truth and hope and offer only despair.
Thank you for ALL the effort you’re putting in - keep fighting. We can’t have a system that puts PROFIT OVER PEOPLE. Sending a prayer your way.
I am so glad you are fighting this good fight!
God bless you Patty; I hurt for you. You are in my prayers for continued courage and a peace that surpasses understanding.
Nina D. Vairo, 103 yrs, Mom, 4 "hospital" visits, attempts to hospice, 2 assisted care, May 3 to Jul 3, ALIVE by mass argument and effort. Sister ignored my MPOA/warnings and took over after my shouting at Mom's PCP/and nurse. PCP, "Well, she wants to go." Jul 4-Aug 23, family silence, phones inop... I got a text, "Do you want to come see Mom at TMC Hospice before they take her body to the morgue?"
They need to be held accountable!
I too are one of the many who lost a family member to this criminal enterprise. My father Simon lost his life on September 5 2020 to the lethal protocol. This whole pandemic and its protocols were fine tune and orchestrated by evil in high places. I try many of times to get the so called drs to change curse during his hospital stay, but they would not veer off the chosen path.THIS HASTOSTOP
I feel for your struggle and loss, Patty... I am a retired RN, whose son-in-law was killed in the local hospital (Gainesville, FL) 2 years ago (July 2021) as a result of "following the covid treatment protocol." My now 5-yr-old grandson lost his daddy. If there is anything at all I can do to help (like communications) with this awakening campaign, do not hesitate to contact me... 352-281-0074
Praying for you
I'm very well aware of what you went through. My best friend was killed by ,Northwell Hospital here on Staten Island. I could not help him because I was in the same hospital with the same problem, however I refused to take their Remdesivir. This is why I'm still alive. May God Bless you.
So sorry you had to suffer so bad. Tony was a great man, I will take your word for it. Stay strong can contiue to follow your heart.
Thanks for doing this. This is my husbands story as well. These people need to be held accountable. They stole our loved ones from us.
My husband had covid and was murdered by the medical system and I want to help stand up against this now!
Thank you for sharing your private story of such an overwhelming loss, and the inhumane treatment of the hospital and staff. God bless you.
Thank you for making this documentary! I am so sorry about loss of your husband. I experienced this evil firsthand also. I went to the hospital with Covid, denied the treatments I wanted, put on the Remdesivir protocol, ended up in the ICU on high-flow 100% oxygen and almost died. I begged to see my family and to have a priest visit for Last Rites, but was denied both. I survived! Praise God!
