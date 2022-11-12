Making A Killing Docuseries

My husband Tony was only 55 when he entered the hospital in Orlando, FL on 8/15/21 and was killed by the deadly hospital protocols on 9/9/21. He never came home.

He is not the only one. There are hundreds of thousands just like him.

The government incentivized hospitals to give their deadly protocols to patients. They have promoted death not health.

There are so many stories to tell about how our loved ones died - alone, no water/ice/food, made fun of, harvested organs without permission, threatened, pressured to use the protocol, belittled, refused medication, and were lied to.

I made my own documentary sharing my husbands story and 2 others. We have completed both Episodes 1 & 2, we are working on Episode 3.

We have more to tell. We want to make more of these films making a docuseries to share with the world.

These valuable people have died and they need their story told.

Can you help me?

Thank you to Derek Sanchez with Inspired Films who has partnered with me to create this series.

Making A Killing Trailer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ai0LSqPmUws