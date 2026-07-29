Making Room for Worship Parking Expansion Fund

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, our church has grown so much that our parking lot can no longer hold everyone who comes to worship. As the Lord continues to add to our numbers, we're expanding and improving the lot so we can welcome all who come seeking Him. We're trusting God to provide through the generous hearts of His people. If the Lord leads you to support this project, every gift will help create a space where more souls can gather to worship and grow in faith. Thank you, and may God bless you for your faithfulness.