Making Our Home Safe Again After Critical Damage

We are a disabled veteran family in South Carolina seeking assistance with critical home repairs. Our home has developed significant flooring and bathroom damage, including subfloor issues that affect the safety and functionality of our living space.





We have pursued multiple assistance programs and repair resources and have obtained estimates, but the remaining cost is beyond our current means.





Our goal is to raise funds to complete the necessary repairs, restore a safe living environment, and prevent further damage to our home.





Any donation, share, or words of encouragement are deeply appreciated. Thank you for helping our family move one step closer to a safe and healthy home.



