Making Disciples in the Warm Heart of Africa

God is doing something incredible in Malawi, Africa through Operation SAVE. The Gospel is being proclaimed and some villages now have Bibles, but Christians there now need discipleship to grow in their faith.





This June, our family desires to answer the call to launch a discipleship program designed to equip local believers to make disciples that make disciples.





We plan to bring our children so my wife and I can work as a team and they can learn firsthand what it means to follow the Great Commission and make disciples of all nations.





Why Your Partnership Matters:

We are heading to Malawi to turn a spark into a flame, but we cannot get there without your support. Your partnership provides the resources needed to launch this training in person and walk alongside those hungry for spiritual growth.





Send Our Family: Your donation directly helps our family bring biblical teaching and hands-on discipleship to Malawi.





Multiply Impact: You are investing in a sustainable cycle of "disciples making disciples" that will impact generations.





Fulfill the Commission: Whether you give, send, or pray, you can be a vital part of the work God is doing in Malawi.





Will you prayerfully consider a gift today to help us launch this program and show the next generation the power of the Gospel? Every contribution brings us one step closer to seeing lasting transformation. ✝️