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Making Christian Camp Possible for Every Child

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$25 USD

Fundraiser created bySarah Sisler

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sarah Sisler

Making Christian Camp Possible for Every Child

This summer, our family is excited to send our children to Christian day camp, where they will grow in their faith, build lasting friendships, and create wonderful memories. We are blessed to be able to cover the cost for our own children, but we know many families who would love to send their kids and simply cannot afford to do so.


That's why we're starting this fundraiser—to help remove the financial barrier for children who would otherwise miss out on this life-changing experience. Every dollar raised will go directly toward sponsoring children from families in need.


The cost for camp is $110 per week for children ages 10 and under, and $150 per week for children ages 11 and older. Whether you are able to give enough to sponsor an entire week or simply contribute a portion of the cost, every gift helps bring a child one step closer to attending camp.


Whether we reach our fundraising goal or not, all donations received will be used to help children attend camp. Every gift, no matter the amount, will make a difference in giving a child the opportunity to experience God's love, learn from His Word, and build lasting friendships in a Christ-centered environment.


Any funds raised beyond the needs of the families we personally know will be donated directly to the Christian day camp's scholarship fund so that even more children can attend.


Christian camp provides children with an opportunity to grow in their faith, strengthen their character, and create memories that can impact their lives for years to come. We believe every child should have the chance to experience this, regardless of their family's financial situation.


Thank you for partnering with us to make camp possible for children - who need it most. Your generosity will help share the love of Christ and open the door for more kids to experience a supportive Christian community.


"But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven." — Matthew 19:14 (KJV)

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