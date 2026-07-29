Revival Faith Based Indie Film

REVIVAL — A Faith-Based Indie Film

There are moments in life that break us.

Moments that leave us asking questions we don’t have answers to. Moments where grief feels heavier than hope, and silence feels louder than any words. Revival is a story born from those moments.

This film follows a high school senior navigating the devastating aftermath of losing his closest friend to suicide. As he wrestles with guilt, confusion, and the weight of unanswered “what ifs,” he’s forced to confront not only his pain, but his faith. Where is God in suffering? Is there purpose in loss? Can something broken ever truly be restored?

Revival is not just a film—it’s a reflection of real struggles that so many people quietly carry. It’s for those who have experienced loss. For those battling depression. For those who feel distant from God but still long for Him. And ultimately, it’s a story about rediscovering hope when everything feels lost.

What makes Revival different is its honesty. This isn’t a polished, surface-level portrayal of faith. It doesn’t shy away from the hard questions or the uncomfortable emotions. Instead, it leans into them, because that’s where true transformation begins. This is a grounded, character-driven story that treats its subject matter with the weight and respect it deserves.

But at its core, Revival is about redemption.

It’s about the truth that even in our darkest moments, God is still present. That healing is possible. That purpose can rise from pain. And that no life is too far gone for restoration.

We’re creating this film independently because we believe stories like this matter. Stories that don’t just entertain, but speak life. Stories that reach people where they are and remind them they’re not alone.

Your support is what makes this possible.

Every contribution helps us bring this story to life—covering production costs, equipment, locations, post-production, and ultimately getting this film into the hands of the people who need it most.

If this message resonates with you, we invite you to be part of something meaningful. Not just a film—but a movement of hope.

Together, we can tell a story that points people back to light.

Thank you for believing in Revival.