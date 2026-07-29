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Makemyfinalwishcometrue

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGina Martinez perez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gina Martinez perez

Makemyfinalwishcometrue

Help Me Make My Final Wish Come True

My name is Gina, and I’m reaching out with a humble heart to ask for help making one final dream come true.

I have been battling stage 4 carcinoma for years. After fighting with everything I have through treatments, hospital stays, and more difficult days than I can count, I was recently told by my doctor that there is nothing more they can do medically, and that it’s time for hospice care to help keep me comfortable and pain-free.

Hearing those words changes everything.

It makes you think about what matters most, the people you love, the places you’ve never seen, and the memories you still hope to make.

Before receiving this heartbreaking news, I endured another unimaginable tragedy. I was in a diabetic coma for an entire month, and while I was fighting for my own life, my only son, Lino, who was just 21 years old, was murdered.

While I was in that coma, I had an experience I will never forget. I found myself in a place filled with loud music and flashing lights. Then my son came to me. He took me gently by the hand and led me away from all the noise into a quiet room that was completely white and peaceful. He asked me to sit down and told me he would be back to get me.

I remember saying, “No, Lino, I want to go with you.”

And he said, “You can’t, Mom, but I will be back to get you. I promise.”

When he shut the door, I woke up in the hospital. The first devastating thing I learned was that my son had been taken from me while I was unconscious.

Carrying that loss while now facing my own final journey has been incredibly painful, but it has also made me realize how precious every remaining moment truly is.

Before my time comes, I have one special wish: I want to travel to Florida to visit my best friend and her husband, people who mean so much to me. I have never been to Florida, and I would love to experience some joy and adventure while I still can. One of my biggest dreams is to go to Disney World and visit a few other places on what I guess you could call my “bucket list.”

This trip would mean more than just a vacation. It would be a chance to make beautiful memories, to laugh, to feel alive, and to spend precious time with people I love before saying goodbye.

I am asking for help raising money to cover travel expenses including gas, lodging, transportation, food, and anything needed to make this journey possible and comfortable. I want to drive so I can see some places on the way.

If you’re able to donate, no matter how small, I would be deeply grateful. And if you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me. Any and all prayers would also be deeply appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. Every bit of help brings me one step closer to making this final wish come true.

With love and gratitude,

Gina Martinez-Perez

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