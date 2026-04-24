Make Earth Great Again

We are funding the road to freedom for all and to shackle the power of those who have sought to enslave mankind and commit crimes against humanity by weaponising the existing court system. We, the People, must do this for this generation and generations to come. If we do not, we stand to be enslaved for eternity and have atrocities committed against us.

In order to achieve the objective of truth and justice and a Justice System which is fit for all, we must restore the rule of law and bring back into effect the 1668 Declaration of Bill of Rights with the Constitution which other countries can then utilise as the basis for their reformed court systems. The constitutional limitations of the Crown assures the rule of our law to be the birth right of We, the people. Justice must be done and be seen to be done in the people’s courts. Our democracy under the rule of law should be used to secure the liberties of the we people and must never be allowed to become a tool for overzealous or perverted administration. The rule of law is encoded in: –



The Crown

The Coronation Oath

The Accession Declaration Oath

All officers whatsoever, their oaths of duty and allegiance

Constitutionally, it secures justice, liberty, redress and remedy. We have a team with integrity to carry out the above. Please donate. Where we go one, we go all.

