Make your voice heard !! Take back your cities

We are building a movement based on taking back the foundations of our nation. We aim to educate (not indoctrinate) to spread truth where lies have prevailed. To end the degeneracy that has taken hold and directly fight back far left extremism that has allowed our cities to be overran with cultures who's value directly conflict with our own. Rape gangs now wonder the streets, citizens are beaten, robbed, and slaughtered while we are called bigots if we stand against the very people slaughtering us... I am looking for funding to establish a foundation to fight back. To help families and individuals who have been effected by these atrocious policies and actions!