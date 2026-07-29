Make Roy become a successful man through business

From $10/Day Porter to Shop Owner: Help Tamale Roy Build a Future





My name is Tamale Roy, 20, from Kampala. Every day from 7am to 8pm I carry cement and bricks on construction sites. I earn $10.





That $10 has to feed me, my little sister, and my mother who has cancer. It pays our rent. It buys her medication.





It wasn’t enough for school fees. My sister had to drop out. I dropped out years ago to work.





I’m tired of watching my mother choose between medicine and food. I’m tired of my sister’s future being buried under poverty.





I’m not asking for a handout. I’m asking for startup capital.





With $8,000 I will open a small boutique in Kampala:





1. $3,000 - 6 months rent + deposit for a small shop in Nansana

2. $4,000 - First stock: women’s dresses, tops, jeans, shoes from Kikuubo wholesale

3. $1,000 - Shelving, hangers, mirror, URA trading license, signboard





A small boutique here makes $20-$50 profit per day. In 3 months I can:

- Keep my sister in school permanently

- Buy my mother’s cancer medication without panic

- Stop working 13-hour days on construction sites

- Save toward buying land so we’re never evicted again





- Once the shop is stable, I’ll fundraise to build us a home. But first, we need income.





- If 800 people give $10, my family breaks the cycle. If 160 people give $50, we get a new start.





M-Pesa- +256785550647





I promise to work 7 days a week to make this succeed. Your donation isn’t charity — it’s investment in a family that refuses to give up.





With gratitude and hard work,

Tamale Roy

Kampala, Uganda