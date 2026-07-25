Help Write a Book of Old Testament Picture Puzzles

Thank you for helping me start writing a book titled: Absolute Recall Old Testament. This will complete the 2-volume set to the book I just published on Amazon.com at the start of June called, Absolute Recall New Testament, which helps people memorize the books of the New Testament using "picture puns." My daughter said, "This book is a bunch of dad jokes--I love it!"

Will you help me write Absolute Recall Old Testament. I'm ready to create the book, and your help means I can spend my time writing. I would love to do full time authorship in this period of time in my life!

You can see a sample of the creative work that will go into this Old Testament prequal by reading the first several pages of the New Testament book (Matthew to Philippians). The link to the Amazon-book-sample is on my Facebook page.

Thank you so much.