Make Hunter Great Again

Friends, family, and community,

Our family recently received the unexpected and heartbreaking news that our son, Hunter, has been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma. He has a long road ahead of him, including intensive rounds of chemotherapy, surgery, and ongoing treatments. While we are doing absolutely everything we can to fight this battle, we know we cannot do it alone.

For anyone who wishes to donate:





https://venmo.com/code?user_id=2798941770874880942&created=1783725226





@Stephanie-Tomak-2





Or





https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3144914028199936481&created=1783726052





@Andrew-Picard-7





He would absolutely love to receive cards, non-latex baloons, books, or activites to keep him busy during hospital stays. If you would like to send him anything, please message for our address.





Beyond financial support, keeping Hunter in your prayers is our top priority.





Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for your love, prayers, and incredible support during this time.