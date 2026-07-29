Make America green again

We have lost in the USA 258 million acres of forest ,and the relitor organizations have almost brought up all the land space in the USA we're trees could be planted there

. So I'm trying to raise money so can tstart buying land space so I can use im that land space to plant trees there . Everything is about money when it comes to most rich people no body cares about the planet that will be turning into a desert so that's why I decided to raise money to buy land to plant trees on that land space .