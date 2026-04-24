Make A Wish

The day isnt today but soon may be time… the time for their dogs nobody wants, but we hope it happens to be a peaceful good-bye- a beautiful reflection of the love the owner has and Mekas tribute to life. Unfortunately, with things stacked against the owner and pet, their family has decided to start a Go-Fund-Me. We’re hoping to possibly have everything set up, to get Meka the best chance she has possible… Daron Mekas owner will be using the funds to euthanize her.