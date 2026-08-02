Mainstream The Next Generation of Content Creators

Help Build Mainstream Tech Co. Empowering the Next Generation of Content Creators





The music industry has changed, but many independent artists, labels, and creators still struggle to access the same tools and opportunities as major companies. Too often, great talent goes unnoticed because creators lack affordable technology, transparent royalty tracking, and the resources needed to grow their careers.

That's why we're building Mainstream Tech Company.





Our mission is to create an all-in-one platform that helps artists, record labels, agencies, and content creators distribute their music, manage their catalogs, track royalties, monetize their work, and access professional business tools from one central place.





We're working to build a platform that simplifies the business side of music so creators can spend more time creating. Our long-term vision includes expanding distribution opportunities, improving royalty management, providing project funding resources, and connecting creators with more ways to reach audiences worldwide.





Your support will help us:





- Build and improve the Mainstream Tech platform.

- Develop tools for music distribution and catalog management.

- Create transparent royalty tracking and payment solutions.

- Expand technology infrastructure and industry partnerships.

- Provide educational resources and business support for independent creators.





Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to giving independent creators access to the tools they need to compete in today's music industry.





By supporting this campaign, you're investing in a future where creativity is rewarded, independent artists have greater opportunities, and innovative technology helps level the playing field.





Together, we can build a platform that empowers creators to release their work, grow their businesses, and reach audiences around the world.





Thank you for believing in our vision and supporting Mainstream Tech Company.