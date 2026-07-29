Mailman Motorcycle Accident Relief Fund

Friday, May 1, 2026 my son, Donovan Stroud was riding his motorcycle home when another driver hit him. Don was rushed to the ER and had to undergo surgery to repair his broken knee, tibia, ankle, muscles, tendons and blood vessels/nerves all in the right leg. We thank God Don is alive! We give Him all the glory for keeping Don alive and for Don being able to keep his leg/foot.

The prognosis is:

Don will be out of work for several months while he travels down the slow road to recovery. This will cause him an unscheduled financial strain. He loves his downtown apartment as it's in walking distance to every thing from local food to performing artist. He has a beautiful nighttime city view. He is looking forward to being able to get back to his hustle and bustle lifestyle. Delivering mail during the day and delivering punch lines at night. As you can see from the picture, even the customers' dogs love our mailman 💜 But until then, being in his home, viewing his city lights brings him hope and encouragement that he WILL be able to get through this.

So, I'm asking for assistance with paying his monthly bills so that he will be able to keep his home until he able to return to work. Also, this money will assist with anything he needs that the medical insurance will not provide.

Please continue to pray for Don as this will be a long hard road to recovery 🙏🏼