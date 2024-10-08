Supporting the Mahomes Family

It is with a sad and heavy heart that the family and friends of Jennifer Mahomes are asking for your help.

The sudden, tragic death of Jenn Mahomes on October 7th has left her four children (Easton, age 18; Jaxson, age 17; Ashton, age 11; and Jeremy, age 5) in need of assistance. The youngest, Jeremy, has Level 3 Autism that requires extensive care.

Jenn was the brightest light to have graced this earth, and such a force of life. For those of you who knew Jenn, you know how infectious her smile and laughter were. She was a great defender of her friends and family and will be incredibly missed.

Any help you can give the Mahomes family in this time of need is greatly appreciated.