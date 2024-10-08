Supporting the Mahomes Family

Raised:
USD $4,111
Campaign funds will be received by Easton West
It is with a sad and heavy heart that the family and friends of Jennifer Mahomes are asking for your help.
The sudden, tragic death of Jenn Mahomes on October 7th has left her four children (Easton, age 18; Jaxson, age 17; Ashton, age 11; and Jeremy, age 5) in need of assistance. The youngest, Jeremy, has Level 3 Autism that requires extensive care.
Jenn was the brightest light to have graced this earth, and such a force of life. For those of you who knew Jenn, you know how infectious her smile and laughter were. She was a great defender of her friends and family and will be incredibly missed.
Any help you can give the Mahomes family in this time of need is greatly appreciated.
On behalf of honey for a great woman.
Praying for you and her babies! She was such a fun person to be around!
What a wonderful person. You will be truly truly missed forever
Prayers go out to family. She will be missed. RIP Jenn
Sending prayers to the family...how tragic 😥
I didn't have the chance to meet her in person but when she emailed in her orders she was always so nice and warm. Prayers for strength and peace for her family.
Will miss you and your infectious laughter Jenn Jenn.
This just breaks my heart!
May God give you peace and comfort in this difficult time.
Death can't take the memories we made. Praying for your family and I'm sure we will see you again.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.