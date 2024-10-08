Campaign Image
Supporting the Mahomes Family

Raised:

 USD $4,111

Campaign created by Bevin Meadows

Campaign funds will be received by Easton West

It is with a sad and heavy heart that the family and friends of Jennifer Mahomes are asking for your help.

The sudden, tragic death of Jenn Mahomes on October 7th has left her four children (Easton, age 18; Jaxson, age 17; Ashton, age 11; and Jeremy, age 5) in need of assistance. The youngest, Jeremy, has Level 3 Autism that requires extensive care.

Jenn was the brightest light to have graced this earth, and such a force of life.  For those of you who knew Jenn, you know how infectious her smile and laughter were.  She was a great defender of her friends and family and will be incredibly missed. 

Any help you can give the Mahomes family in this time of need is greatly appreciated.

Karen Owen
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 36.00 USD
2 months ago

On behalf of honey for a great woman.

Whitney T
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and her babies! She was such a fun person to be around!

Jessie and stacy
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Charles Walker
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

J Kanak
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Tamela Durel
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Joey Michelson
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

TheTrese Martin
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

What a wonderful person. You will be truly truly missed forever

Bobby and Jenn
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers go out to family. She will be missed. RIP Jenn

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Lisa Welch
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending prayers to the family...how tragic 😥

Addie
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

I didn't have the chance to meet her in person but when she emailed in her orders she was always so nice and warm. Prayers for strength and peace for her family.

Sam
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Adam and Casey Dowgul
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Will miss you and your infectious laughter Jenn Jenn.

Chris Snyder
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

This just breaks my heart!

Kathleen Meadows
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

Marsha Rex
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

May God give you peace and comfort in this difficult time.

Brady and lacy
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Death can't take the memories we made. Praying for your family and I'm sure we will see you again.

Thomas Anderson
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

