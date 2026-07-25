Mahalo Jene and Trey Keoua Paddle Coaches

This fundraiser is our way of saying mahalo to our incredible coaches, who generously give so much of their time, energy, and heart to support our community of paddlers.





I'd love to bless them with a gift certificate to the King Kamehameha Hotel, where they enjoy staying during the Queen Liliʻuokalani Canoe Race (September 3–7). Rooms are approximately $300 per night during race week.





I'd like to present them with the gift certificate—and any additional funds raised—on Monday, August 31st at the end of our practice.





Please consider making a donation and help us show our heartfelt mahalo for everything they do. ❤️







