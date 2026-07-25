Mahad's Mission

I met Evangelist Mahad on Linked in 2 years ago. He is a native Pakistani pastor in the Lahore district of Pakistan. He has a church in a village with a brick kiln that most villagers work at. Life is tough and even children are coerced into working making bricks. We have helped him buy some land, buy Bibles for new believers in Jesus Christ and on occasion free Christian families that get sucked into slavery due to their horribly low wages and tyrannical management. The Muslim majority population is very difficult on Christians, often attacking them personally or stealing/wrecking their cars & bikes. His mission is to first, preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Second to disciple new believers. Third is humanitarian aid and buying back slaves whenever possible. The immediate need (May 2026) is for roofing for the church. The walls are up. Trusses, decking and shingles are needed to "dry in" the church. Your help will allow worship to continue into the rainy season.

Respectfully, Scott Zorno