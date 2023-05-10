Old Magheracross Cemetery Restoration Project

For over a century people have visited small villages in Northern Ireland searching for their descendants, only to be met by an overgrown cemetery unwilling to give up its secrets. This is a story about one man who refused to let it go, and what he decided to do. In Ballinamallard, County Fermanagh lies Old Magheracross Cemetery, which was founded in the early 1600s. A church was there but now lies silent beneath the tall grass and moss, not visible to the visitor anymore. The graves are mostly grown over or stones that are unreadable, broken, or caved in litter the graveyard. This cemetery holds the family's secrets that for centuries now people have been searching for. It's time to bring light to those souls who are buried there. And to restore and read the inscriptions so that future families will have them permanently saved. Along with the Historical Society of Ballinamallard, and members of two local churches, we are hoping to raise enough money to restore stones and pathways, clean out all the brush and growth, and add signage to allow visitors to find their loved ones and make it safe for seniors to visit. Join Jack Armstrong to find his family and to liberate all the other souls there to be reunited with their searching loved ones.

