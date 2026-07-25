Maggie Do It 2

18 year old Maggie is a powerhouse. When she was little, her favorite words were, "Maggie do it!". She wanted to do everything by herself and would work hard until she figured it out. She is still like that today. You just have to watch her on the softball field or any other competition. She is fierce. Unfortunately, Maggie cannot compete right now or attend school in person, because of the constant, chronic pain.

For several years, Maggie has been battling unimaginable pain caused by Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). This condition gets progressively worse and is referred to as "The Suicide Disease" because most people cannot cope with the unrelenting effects. Sometimes, your body can feel like it's literally on fire. Other times you feel like you're freezing to death. It is far worse than child birth. Imagine having more pain than labor for 4 long years! This can take months to treat and it is expensive. Their family insurance does not cover most of the treatments.

Maggie has taken a turn for the worse and has had several trip to the emergency room to try and control the constant pain that is sometimes unbearable. There is a lady in Boise Idaho that is in remission from CRPS. She has a clinic called Holistic Centered Treatment and they have a focused program for people with CRPS. Maggie is using a wheelchair and walker now and really needs treatment to get her pain down. They need to act immediately. The clinic has made room for her to begin in a few days. The 2 week, 5 hour a day program costs $12,000 and lodging will be $1,650. Funds will be directly sent to Maggie's mom, Lacey Potoshnik.

All money raised will go for treatment costs at the Holistic Centered Treatment Clinic and lodging expenses in Idaho. Maggie is a remarkable human. I know that God has great plans for her through all of this. Please help us give her a future. Money is needed for sure, but prayer, prayer changes things. Prayer can move mountains. Please give what you can and please pray for Maggie, that her body will respond well to the treatment so she can be free of pain and resume her life.

Check out the clinic here; https://holisticcenteredtreatment.com/

Micah 7:7 But as for me, I watch in hope for the Lord, I wait for God my Savior; my God will hear me.