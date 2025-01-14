Magapalooza National Patriot Campout Fundraising

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $134
The News Blast would love your support as it organizes 3 day patriot campout weekends across the Country called Magapalooza!
Your donations are what fund these events. Your support is invaluable.
Fight, Fight, Fight!
Looking forward to my first event!!! I can hardly wait to meet in person and hug the great Patriots I’ve known and followed for years and years!!!
Thank you for bringing patriots together, Enoch!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.