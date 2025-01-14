Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $134

Campaign created by elENoCHle

Magapalooza National Patriot Campout Fundraising

The News Blast would love your support as it organizes 3 day patriot campout weekends across the Country called Magapalooza!

Your donations are what fund these events. Your support is invaluable. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Fight, Fight, Fight!

Carolyn Fontenot
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

A God-fearing Patriot
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Looking forward to my first event!!! I can hardly wait to meet in person and hug the great Patriots I’ve known and followed for years and years!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
4 days ago

Grace
$ 17.00 USD
4 days ago

Thank you for bringing patriots together, Enoch!!

