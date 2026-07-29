MAGA in Kenya

My friends keep saying being MAGA changes nothing in real life since I am in Kenya, and that the MAGA community as a whole is all talk. This campaign is straight fire back.





I'm raising $10,000 to buy a used car in Kenya and turn it into a full-on rolling MAGA beast — decals, wraps, flags, the complete statement on wheels. This won't just be transport, it will be a moving billboard proving the movement reaches every corner of the world.





Every dollar goes directly to buying the car and branding it strong. Once it's done, I'll be hitting the roads, posting the videos and pics of it repping hard in Kenya and beyond.





This is the MAGA family showing up and flexing together. Join in and let's make this happen.





Goal: $10,000 USD

Stretch goal: More gear, extra wraps, and fuel for the mission.





Make America, and the World, Great Again.

#MAGA #GlobalMAGA