Maelle the missionary

My dream is to become a missionary. I am joining with YWAM (Youth With A Mission) at the Sun Valley, Idaho Discipleship Training School in September 2026. I will spend 9 weeks learning all the ins and outs of being a missionary and sharing the gospel. After those 9 weeks, I will travel abroad (destination currently unknown) for another 9 weeks. Finally, I will wrap up my training in Greece/Turkey where I will graduate from the program in February 2027. I cannot wait to see what the Lord has instore for me!