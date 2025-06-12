Maine to Northern Ireland Missions

This August I'm joining a team from Kingdom Life Church to travel to Northern Ireland to serve at a worship conference, minister through street evangelism, and share our worship & praise to the Nations—all to bring God’s love, joy, and freedom to the people of Northern Ireland. This will be my first missions trip ever!

One fun confirmation?

At first, I honestly didn’t even know why I showed up to the first missions meeting—I was having an off day, and I had forgotten my phone at home and I already had Ireland in my passport. The very next morning, I was headed to a local elementary school and typed the name into my GPS. But instead of guiding me to the local school, my phone rerouted me to Mill Street in County Cork, Ireland. I belly laughed. It felt like God was saying, You’re going to Ireland—whether you realize it yet or not. That unexpected GPS moment became a sweet confirmation that He’s already going before us—and this trip is part of His plan. Recently, God has me researching Northern Ireland and the trafficking stats and all this wild research !!! I’m not sure what he’s up to, but is something good! 🍯

During this trip I’m especially praying for the chance to connect with youth, single moms, survivors, and families, and will also partner with a local anti-trafficking ministry on my off days (Invisible Traffick-whom I’ve already been in contact with these past few weeks) & hopefully a women/youth safe house while there. I believe revival starts with love and there’s so much power in sharing our testimonies—and God is already preparing the way to ring the liberty bell in Ireland!!!!! (side note: God recently had me purchase a Liberty Bell to dance with & ring- hence my last name ?! ) I’m excited to worship and praise with fellow Christians and pray into revival!!!

I’m believing for the financial blessings to stay on track toward the full $3,000 goal. The goal amount will go towards the entire trip costs (travel/food/Airbnb/outreach material) as well as my passport. If God places it on your heart to pray, give, or share, I’m truly grateful. So much JOY sent to you! So much love/ so much honor to Jesus Christ of Nazareth who came in the flesh. You are the reason.



