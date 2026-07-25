Support My Stream Inspire My World

Right now, I’m working with a very basic setup that makes it hard to run games and stream at the same time. I’m hoping to raise enough to get a PC that can handle both, so I can create better content, reach more people, and build a supportive community. Streaming isn’t just a hobby for me—it’s a way to stay connected, make new friends, and show that no matter what life throws at you, you can keep moving forward.

I greatly appreciate any and all help. If you’re able to support my journey, thank you from the bottom of my heart. And if you’d like to see what I’m up to, please drop by my stream and say hi—my channel is xxxmadruk69xxx on Twitch. Your support means the world to me!

My name is jeremy, and I’m a new streamer with big dreams. As a T5 paraplegic with bilateral amputations, I’ve faced my share of challenges, but I’m determined to build a positive and welcoming space online. Streaming has become a way for me to connect with others, share my journey, and hopefully inspire people who might be going through tough times themselves.