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Madison's YWAM Honolulu Fund

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMadison Moser

Madison's YWAM Honolulu Fund

Dear Family and Friends,

I hope you're all doing well! I wanted to share something that's been on my heart for a long time.

After I graduate from high school, I've decided to take a big step of faith and attend a Discipleship Training School (DTS) with YWAM in Honolulu, Hawaii. This isn't a traditional college—it's a ministry school where I'll spend time growing in my relationship with God, learning more about His Word, serving others, and discovering how He wants to use my life.

This decision didn't happen overnight. I've spent a lot of time praying and asking God what He has for me after graduation, and I truly believe this is where He's leading me. I'm excited, a little nervous, and so grateful for the opportunity to take this next step in my faith.

Many of you have been part of my life for as long as I can remember. You've encouraged me, prayed for me, celebrated with me, and supported me through so many different seasons. I honestly wouldn't be where I am today without the love and guidance I've received from my family, friends, and church community.

As amazing as this opportunity is, it also comes with a huge financial cost. The tuition, housing, meals, airfare, and other travel expenses add up very quickly. I am working and , saving as much as I can, and trusting God to provide what I need. At the same time, I know that sometimes God provides through the generosity of others.

If you feel led to support me financially, I would be incredibly thankful. No gift is too small, and every donation helps bring me one step closer to this opportunity. If you're not able to give financially, I would love your prayers. Please pray that God continues to prepare my heart, provides everything I need, and uses this experience to help me grow into the person He has called me to be.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for always being such an important part of my life. Whether you choose to give, pray, or encourage me, I am so thankful for your love and support. I'm excited to see what God has planned, and I can't wait to share this journey with all of you.

With love,

Madison Moser


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