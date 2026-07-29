Madisons car emergency17

Our sweet Madison needs a little help, friends.

This girl has worked SO hard. She saved for such a long time to buy her first car completely on her own. She knew it had a few issues, so she continued working hard and poured nearly $7,000 into repairs trying to make it reliable.

Today, while driving, the engine completely blew. We are beyond thankful that she was able to safely pull over and that kind strangers stopped to help her. That alone feels like such a gift from the Lord.

But now she’s left without a vehicle.

Madison is one of the hardest-working young women I know. She works full time as a nanny, helps our family constantly, and still stays on top of all of her schoolwork. She truly doesn’t complain and has done everything she could to handle this responsibly on her own.

We honestly do not like asking for help. It’s not something we do often at all. But if you feel led to help this sweet girl get back on her feet, we would be incredibly grateful. Whether it’s $1, $100, a share, or simply a prayer — every bit matters.